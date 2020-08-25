Dundalk Chamber of Commerce postpones annual golf event

The President and Board of Dundalk Chamber and the sponsors of their annual golf event, Servisource Recruitment Limited have jointly decided to postpone the event that was due to take place this Friday the 28th August.

The outing has been hosted by Dundalk Golf Club for over 20 years.

In a statement today, the Chamber said the decision has been taken to defer the event as a mark of respect for the efforts of our national health service and our frontline workers in tackling the COVID crisis.

"The organisers had made extensive preparations to host the event in keeping with the latest government guidelines and were confident that social distancing and other restrictions would have been maintained. It had already been decided to cancel the prize-giving ceremony."

Chamber President Sean Farrell and Servisource CEO Declan Murphy today issued a joint statement stating: "At this point our entire focus should be on assisting the authorities in combatting the virus and preventing its spread. To proceed with the event may have compromised this effort and would not have recognised the impact on the 28,000 people who contracted the virus and the almost 1,800 families bereaved during the crisis."

The Chamber says they intend to continue its mission to assist and promote local business as the country deals with the economic impact of COVID and the uncertainty over the BREXIT negotiations.

It looks forward to announcing a new date once certainty around preventing the spread of COVID - 19 has been restored.