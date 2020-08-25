Driving in Dundalk through the years

Recently I asked a friend of mine who is still a car driver if he could 'double de-clutch?' I had not really intended the question to be a serious one because, although he had been driving for nearly as long as myself and knew what I was talking about, his reply surprised me. He said that he had never used that driving technique because the first car he had owned had been one with an automatic gear change.

Most young drivers of the present would probably have thought that I was talking 'Double Dutch' (if readers can excuse the rather obscure pun) as I am pretty sure that driving instruction manuals of today will not include that term. Without wishing to become too technical for those of you who do not already know, the term refers to a time when there were no synchromesh gears installed on ordinary cars and a driver had to be pretty nimble to be able to change down without damaging either the gears or the clutch. Many weren't and it was a common enough sound around Dundalk to hear the screech of badly engaged gears and, indeed, it used to be said that you could know who was driving, without actually seeing them, by how smoothly they could change gears.

The reply to my question, however, got me to wondering, 'how long ago is it since we first had automatic gear change cars on the roads in Ireland? I would have thought it was not all that long ago but, then, I recalled that my aunt had a car like that over sixty years ago. They were, however, not usual until more recent times!

The remarks about gear changing in old cars, however, reminded me that I must have lived through the most exciting times in Irish motoring without even realising it! You see, a generation before I was born, practically nobody in Ireland had ever travelled in or on a vehicle that was powered by an internal combustion engine! I recall my father, who was born just before the last century began, that as a young boy, he had overheard a man saying that there would come a time when there would be a privately owned car 'in every street in Ireland'. My dad would explain that the 'prophet' did not intend to mean the word 'street' to indicate the sort of thoroughfare in cities or towns as we understand them today but that his 'street' was an open stretch in front of each house along a country road. Apparently this forecaster of future events was ridiculed for his beliefs because, at that time, only the gentry owned cars in Ireland. Little did he realise that,within the century in which he made this prophecy, there would be more than one private car parked on such 'streets' in Ireland.

In regard to my own experiences of motoring, I do not remember travelling in a car until I was well into my teenage years! I had travelled regularly enough in trains that were drawn by steam engines and on buses --- but the 'War Years' had intervened and very few people during that 'Emergency' period drove cars! There was only one car parked along the road in Dundalk where I grew and that was driven by an inspector who was employed by the E.S.B. I had a teacher during my senior secondary school years who lived in Blackrock and he had a small car that was the envy of my classmates.

The result of all this was a great expectation on my part of the day when I might own my own car and I recall reading accounts of great speed breaking efforts by men like Donald Campbell in his famous 'BlueBird' racing car in the thirties, just before the War broke out!

I did have an uncle who was a bus driver who owned a motorcycle and was entitled to a ration of petrol to get him to and from his work. One of the greatest thrills of my youth was, when on holidays, to be given a ride on the pillion seat of that motorcycle but I am not sure to this day whether I was more thrilled or frightened by that experience?

Anyway, when I did get round to owning my own car, it was some dozen or more years later and there still not all that many private cars on the roads around Dundalk. Of course, it was a great way to get to dances outside Dundalk and to the seaside in fine weather. My friends all loved the trips, perhaps just as much as places and the functions we went to.

There was another side to the story of driving in those far off days that was, perhaps, not so harmless but was not to be forgotten! A friend of mine, since dead, who was a school teacher, got to own a brand new Morris Minor, as he was teaching at a school in Drogheda. That was before I could scrape together enough money to buy a second-hand Austin 30. He was really proud of his 'motor' and I recall that he remarked that the new thrill of the 'fifties' was in travelling at speed. I did not understand what he was talking about at that time but I came to understand when I managed to push a bigger Austin model of about 1960, that belonged to a friend of mine, to speed of over 100 miles per hour on a drive to Dublin. That was before the time of speed limits, even in towns and cities which began on April 1, 1963. We did not have driving tests which did not start until 1964, and there were not even seat belts in the car. There was only one stretch on the road to Dublin those days where such a feat was possible and that was on the Balrothery Stretch of four or five miles south of Balbriggan.

Reckless? Maybe, but what a thrill!

I wonder do any of my readers have such memories?