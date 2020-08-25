Accused of seriously assaulting man in centre of Dundalk

A 19-year-old man accused of seriously assaulting a man in his 30s in the centre of Dundalk, was granted bail at the vacation sitting of the local district court last week.

Martin McDonagh with an address at 10a Castletown Road, Dundalk is charged with assault causing harm at the Market Square, Dundalk on Saturday August 15th.

He was remanded in custody when he appeared before the vacation court sitting in Mullingar on Monday of last week and applied for bail in Dundalk district court last Wednesday.

A contested bail hearing was held in camera (private), during which the investigating Garda outlined a number of objections to the granting of bail.

However, Judge Bernadette Owens remanded the accused on bail to the second of September on his own bond of €250, with a €100 cash lodgement

Judge Owens imposed a number of bail conditions and warned him he faced having his bail revoked if he breaches any of the bail terms.

They include that he has no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party – including through social media.