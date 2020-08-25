Man accused of rape and sexual assault in Louth sent forward for trial

A 22-year-old man accused of rape and sexual assault in County Louth, was sent forward for trial in the Central Criminal Court when he appeared before the vacation court sitting of Dundalk district court last week.

The defendant – who can’t be named for legal reasons is charged with committing both alleged offences at the same location on a date unknown between the 11th and 12th of February 2016, both dates inclusive.

Judge Bernadette Owens returned him for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court on his own bail of €500 subject to bail terms that were fixed at a previous court sitting.