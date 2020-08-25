Deatshs in Dundalk - Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Stefan (Steg) Cummings, Finaghy, Belfast, Antrim / Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, at The Mater Hospital, Belfast, surrounded by his loving family. Stefan (Steg) Cummings, Finaghy, Belfast. Predeceased by his parents Des and Betty. Very deeply regretted by his wife Bernie and sons Dan and Emmet, their partners Rhiannan and Bronagh, brothers Paul, Philip, Mo and Carl, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, god-children, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 7:00- 9:00 pm today, Monday, and 2:00- 6:00 pm Tuesday for family and friends to call. Removal Wednesday morning at 9.30 am to St Michael's Church, Carlingford, Co. Louth, arriving for funeral Mass at 11 am. Thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium.

May He Rest In Peace

Those calling to the House to pay their respects are asked to observe strict Government guidelines on social distancing. Stefan's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of close family and friends with numbers restricted to 50 people only in the church.

The death has occurred of Seamus Doran, Knocklore, Ardee, Louth

Seamus Doran Snr., Leicester, England and formerly of Knocklore, Ardee, 25th February 2020. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Teresa, sons Richard and Seamus, daughters Cindy and Fiona, brother Tommy and sister Annette Callan (Ardee), his in-laws, five grandsons and his granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines, the funeral and burial of Seamus will take place privately on Saturday, 29th August, in St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown.

The death has occurred of Mary (Mae) Neary (née Mathews), Kilsaran, Louth

Peacefully, in her 94th year, late of Saint Oliver's Park, Kilsaran, surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Mae, beloved wife of the late Pat and loving mother of Patrick. Predeceased by her son Jimmy and her brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her son, daughter-in-law Marita, grandchildren Karen and John, John's wife Ria, great-grandchildren Eleanor and Jacob, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral for Mae will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.