LOUTH WEATHER: This weekend is 'looking good'

While Tuesday is going to get a little wet and wild, according to local forecasting guru Louth Weather, the weekend coming is looking good, with plenty of sunshine expected and no rain to be expected.

Here's the daily forecast:

MONDAY - A decent day today. Dry. Some good sunny spells. Cloudier towards evening time. Light SE winds to begin will become moderate later. Max 16°C.

Rain arriving after midnight.

TUESDAY - A wet and windy start with SE winds gusting to 65kph. This is not as strong as last week and they will ease off slowly during the morning. A wet day with lots of rain. Moderate SE winds for the afternoon, will freshen again Tuesday night. Max 18°C.

WEDNESDAY - A dry but generally cloudy day. Moderate NW winds. Max 18°C.

THURSDAY - Some showers, but mostly dry. A mix of clouds and sunny spells. Moderate easterly winds. Max 16°C.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND - Early indications are looking good. No rain is expected. Some clouds about but much sunnier than it has been. Moderate northerly winds will make it feel cooler at 16°C.