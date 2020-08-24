€118,000 for Dundalk IT to support students’ mental health and wellbeing

€118,000 has been allocated by Government to DKIT to support students’ mental health and wellbeing, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Senator McGahon was speaking after Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science, Simon Harris,announced a national package of €5 million to support students’ wellbeing and mental health.

Senator McGahon said: “This significant funding for DKIT confirmed to me today by Minister Harris, comes at a time of great urgency around student support and re-opening planning for the next academic year.”

The funding will be used to

• Recruit additional Student Counsellors;

• Recruit additional Assistant Psychologists;

• Implementation of the Framework for Consent in HEIs; Safe, Respectful, Supportive and Positive: Ending Sexual Harassment in Irish Higher Education Institutions;

• Implementation of the soon to be published National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework.



Senator McGahon continued: “Mental health is probably the number one health issue for young people in Ireland today. The concerns and worries of young people around their mental health have been compounded by the isolation and uncertainly brought forward by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“For students, the college experience has been different this year from ever before. Students have had to adjust to remote learning and carried out without face to face support from their college or their peers.

“For these reasons, Minister Harris has prioritised funding to support student counselling services, key mental health interventions and the provision of a safe, respectful, supportive and positive environment in our higher education institutions.

“This important funding for DKIT will really help support students as they return to college in this Covidworld.”

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Harris said: “This additional support is a welcome boost to a higher education sector that enrols in the region of 55,000 new students each year. These young and not-so-young students engage in higher education at a sometimes-challenging time of change and progression in their lives. This is a sizeable proportion of our population, and while our health and community services work to support everyone, there can be environmentally specific or transitional issues that arise for both current and new students in higher education.”