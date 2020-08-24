Tribute paid to local principal and GAA club stalwart ‘Master McDonnell’

Tributes have been paid to a former local school principal and GAA club president who passed away last week.

Mr Paddy McDonnell, who was the former principal of St Fursey's National School in Haggardstown, passed away peacefully in St Oliver's Hospital last Friday.

He was also president of Geraldines GAA club.

Born in 1932, Paddy McDonnell was part of a well-known footballing family from Darver. He became principal of St Furey's school in 1960.

His love of GAA extended from his own club Darver Volunteers, were he played throughout his career, to Geraldines, were he won a McArdle Cup medal as a goalkeeper in 1961.

In a touching personal tribute, club member Terry Sloane explained the extent of Mr McDonnell's vast imput into the growth of the local GAA club.

"Paddy’s playing career in Darver coincided with the halcyon days of Louth football, culminating in the 1957 All Ireland win in which his brother Jimmy starred. Indeed Paddy donned the county jersey on a number of occasions during those years.

"Following his playing career, Paddy immersed himself in the administration side of his adopted club, serving as Treasurer for fifteen years and also as County Board representative.”

Terry continued: “He was also a selector when the Geraldines reached the Senior Championship final of 1969.

"In his role as Treasurer Paddy was closely involved with Phil Lynch and the late Jimmy McGeough in the famed Parish Weeks which took place in “Jackie’s Field” and which were a major factor in raising funds towards the purchase and development of the club’s facilities at Marlbog Road.

"Paddy continued to hold the purse strings during the field purchase and his stewardship resulted in the club always remaining in good financial health.

"In later years Paddy served on the committee and as Club President.

"He remained a trustee of the club until his death.

"Something which should be remembered is the voluntary work Paddy carried out as school principal in training (the term coaching had not been invented) the young schoolboy footballers and running the team in the under fourteen primary schools league.

"Many great Geraldines stalwarts graduated through those ranks and many of them will be saying a quiet prayer for “Master McDonnell”.

"Truly one of the great gentlemen to have graced the Club."