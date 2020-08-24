Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, August 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Bridget Brosnan (née McMahon), Newtownbalregan, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home, in the tender and dedicated care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of Carmel, Seán, Oliver, Joan and Bríd. Predeceased by her sisters May, Annie, Kathleen and Rose and brothers Patsy and Jimmy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Michael, Robert, Conor, Julie, Anna, Rory, Grace, Eve and David, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Bridget's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Monday, August 24th as Bridget is brought from her home, via Tankardsrock, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley for Mass at 11am and afterwards for burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pat Holland, Little Mills and Park St, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the Louth County Hospital. Pat, beloved husband of Maeve and dear father of Alan, Barry, Shirley, David, Jarlath and Daniel. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son in law Stephen, daughters in law Síle, Siobhan, Elodie, Mags, brothers Brian, Peter, Aidan, Johnny and Brendan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Mc Donnell, Chapel Rd, Haggardstown

Former principal of St Fursey’s N.S. Peacefully in the loving care of St Oliver Plunkett Hospital, 21st August 2020. Paddy beloved husband of Helen and dear father of Pádraig, Joseph, Gráinne, Ciarán, Michael and Colm, grandad of Catherine, Elizabeth, Gillian, Conor, Brian, Kevin, Páidí, Éadaoin, Aoife, Shauna, Finn and Cathal. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Daniel, daughters-in-law Sally, Eimear, Geraldine and Gráinne, brother Frank, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Paddy's Funeral Mass will take place privately, for family and close friends only and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown at 2pm on Monday.

The death has occurred of Gerry McDonnell, Ashbrook Avenue and formerly Seatown Place, Dundalk

Predeceased by his wife Doreen and sister Ann. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Rhauni, Kim and Kerri, sons-in-law Arthur, Andy and Matt, grandchildren Joshua, Charlotte, Brandon, Carter, Teo, Willow and Harlow, brothers Brendan, Peter, Tommy and Des, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

"Missed, loved and always dear"

The death has occurred of Joseph P. Osborne, The Mount, Sandymount, Blackrock

Peacefully, at his home, 21st of August 2020. Beloved husband of Nuala and dear dad of Jim, Fiona, Ann, Ciaran and Neil. Grandad of Conor, Kelly, Marcus, Niamh, Richard, Claire, Ronan, Christopher, Alex and Justin. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law Barry and Simon, daughter in law Janet, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

May He Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, Joseph's funeral will take place privately and will be attended by family and close friends.