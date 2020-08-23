Two arrested after Dundalk Garda car rammed on M1

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to an incident of dangerous driving which occurred on the M1 motorway this afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm, Gardaí encountered a vehicle travelling southbound on the M1 motorway which was suspected of having been involved in an incident in Lisburn, Co. Antrim earlier today.

Gardaí signalled for the car to stop which was travelling on the M1 outside Dundalk, Co. Louth. The vehicle came to a halt and as Gardaí alighted from the unmarked patrol car, the offending vehicle rammed into the patrol car and took off at speed.

A managed containment operation ensued whereby additional Garda units pursued the offending vehicle. The car was apprehended by Gardaí on the M1 southbound between Junctions 14 and 15 at approximately 3.30pm.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Dundalk Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was travelling along the M1 motorway in the Dundalk area between the hours of 2.45pm and 3.30pm today, Sunday 23rd August 2020, who may have camera (dash cam) footage. Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

An Garda Síochána are working closely with our colleagues in the PSNI in relation to this matter.

Investigations are ongoing.