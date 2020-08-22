Gill: Dundalk will hire new manager sooner rather than later

Dundalk FC first-team coach John Gill believes that the club will hire a new manager sooner rather than later in the fallout of Vinny Perth’s controversial departure from the club.

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds, Gill – who along with assistant head coach Alan Reynolds was placed temporarily in charge of first-team affairs – hinted that the club could hire a new permanent manager as early as next week.

“I know that they’re actively looking at it at the moment and that’s all I can say,” said Gill.

Reports previously stated that Manchester City academy coach Mark Burton was set to take the job, but has since distanced himself from such speculation. However, The Democrat understands that the Dundalk owners are still considering Burton as a potential candidate.

The Democrat also understands that no current League of Ireland managers are being considered, with Peak6 exclusively narrowing their shortlist down to UK-based candidates.

Robbie Keane is believed to have been included on the aforementioned shortlist, but right now, interest in the ex-Republic of Ireland international is thought to be ambitious at best.

Perth, who had been at Oriel Park since 2013 as assistant and then manager, was sacked by the club on the back of what has been a dismal run, along with disagreements with Peak6.

“I felt he deserved to see out the season. The same man won a quadruple last year so I think he deserved a little bit more time, but there’s been a lot of factors involved,” Gill continued.

“People go on about budgets, but it’s not only about budgets. It’s about giving people a little bit of respect and to me, he deserved to see out the season.

“The players were devastated when they heard the news, the staff were devastated, but we’ve got to pick ourselves up. Vinny Perth was obsessive about the job. He put his heart, soul and everything else into it.

“They’ve (Peak6) been very good to the football club in fairness. Nobody likes to see anybody lose their job. I know how hard Vinny Perth worked. He was our leader, he’s badly missed and that will affect people.”

In what was another abysmal display on Saturday, The Lilywhites slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Sligo, keeping them in third-position and just two points ahead of Sligo, who are now fourth.

Next Sunday evening, Gill, Reynolds and perhaps at new manager will bring the squad down to Cobh Ramblers for their Extra.ie FAI Cup second-round clash with the First Division side.

However, a major improvement on recent domestic and European form will be needed if Dundalk are to reach the quarter-final stage of the FAI Cup for the tenth consecutive year.

“We’re getting punished for every small error that we make individually and that’s just unfortunate, but all we can do is dust ourselves down and get ready to go again for next week.

“The three goals we gave away tonight were ludicrous, but then, we’ve been giving away soft goals for the last two or three weeks. We haven’t been good enough in either box – we haven’t defended our own well enough and we haven’t put away the chances that have come our way.”

Gill declined to comment when questioned about speculation that Perth’s team selections were being interfered with by a selection committee spearheaded by chairman Bill Hulsizer.