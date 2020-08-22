Dundalk FC’s slump continues with Sligo defeat

Following what was the most tempestuous of weeks in recent memory at Dundalk FC, it would be easy to forget that there even was a league fixture to be played at the weekend.

Vinny Perth’s acrimonious departure from the club on Thursday night sparked much debate among supporters as John Gill and Alan Reynolds took charge of Saturday’s match with Sligo Rovers – a game which saw the defending SSE Airtricity League champions hammered 3-1.

Dundalk had the game’s first effort inside ten minutes when Michael Duffy managed to keep the ball in play and cross for the reinstated Daniel Kelly, who directed his header off target.

The Lilywhites fell behind on 12 minutes when Daniel Cleary, who has been something of a liability in recent times, needlessly conceded a free-kick right on the edge of the box when he fouled Ronan Coughlan, despite the ball being nowhere near both players at the time.

Cleary was booked by referee Robert Hennessy and up stepped Sligo’s left-back Regan Donelan, whose free-kick crept in beyond the Dundalk wall and past ‘keeper Gary Rogers.

Sligo should have doubled their advantage not long after that when, from a Jesse Devers cross, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe teed up Ryan De Vries, who dragged his attempt inches wide.

Dundalk did have chances and Kelly’s volley had to be cleared off the line by Kyle McFadden.

Not long after that, McFadden’s partner in defence, TeemuPenninkangas, was penalised for a handball, giving the visitors a glorious opportunity to level matters from the penalty spot.

However, Patrick Hoban’s attempt from 12 yards left a lot to be desired as he fired straight at Edward McGinty, and that turned out to be the last notable act of a poor first half display.

Five minutes after the restart, Sligo got their second goal when David Cawley’s low cross from the right was easily finished by New Zealand international De Vries at the far post.

Coughlan was proving to be a constant thorn in the side of Dundalk and, after leaving Cleary for dead, used his pace to race through on goal before forcing a decent stop out of Rogers.

Indeed, the hosts made it 3-0 on 62 minutes when Junior – who was the league’s top scorer in 2019 – headed home, in the midst of some truly woeful Dundalk defending, from Cawley’s set-piece. Dundalk were awarded a second penalty on 76 minutes when McFadden pushed Hoban – Stefan Colovic dispatched with comfort to score his first goal for the club.

The Bit O’Red never looked in danger of relinquishing their lead after that, though, and moved up to fourth position, while Dundalk now face an uphill battle to qualify for Europe.

Sligo Rovers: Edward McGinty; Lewis Banks, TeemuPenninkangas, Kyle McFadden, Regan Donelon (Alex Cooper HT); Jesse Devers (Darragh Noone 70), David Cawley, Niall Morahan, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe; Ryan De Vries (SigitasOlberkis 86), Ronan Coughlan

Subs not used: Luke McNicholas (gk), Mark Byrne, John Russell, Ronan Murray

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Hoare, Brian Gartland(Nathan Oduwa 54), Daniel Cleary (Dane Massey 61), Darragh Leahy; Chris Shields, John Mountney; Daniel Kelly(Stefan Colovic 54), Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy (SeánMurray 82); Patrick Hoban (David McMillan 82)

Subs not used: Aaron McCarey (gk), Jordan Flores

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Limerick)