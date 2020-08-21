OPINION: 'I'm livid and speechless' - FF Louth Councillor John Sheridan

I've stayed very quiet over recent weeks about national matters. My media posts have been about local matters which I'm working hard on...trying to keep my head down and continue working hard to do the job local people, my neighbours and friends elected me to do.

I'm devastated and angry, like so so many others this morning. The news of a dinner attended by dozens for a golf society is representative of an Ireland I do not recognise nor represent. I don't believe it's the "An Ireland for All" that I've knocked on thousands of doors to support and work to achieve.

My heart goes out to anyone who is currently living in fear of Covid and think they're not being listened to. I'm devastated for any family who has had to go through a bereavement at this time or who has lost someone to Covid. Our jobs as public representatives is to listen and show leadership. We all deserve nothing less and that's what I'll continue to do and demand from everyone in politics.

I cannot believe that after five tough months of measures and all of us sacrificing so much that an event like this was planned and happened.

How could anyone enter a room seeing dozens of others and not give it a second thought? (I know some and presume they will see this post) The decision of Dara Calleary to resign was the right course of action in light of what happened.

This isn't an incident isolated to Government. Some Independent and Fine Gael representatives have serious questions to answer. Sinn Féin have also shown double standards with organising a public mock 'burial' bringing thousands out onto the streets. The question of credibility spans the whole political sphere.

There is an absence of clarity and leadership across politics. This week has been tough. Covid is complex, our response up to now was generally 'one size fits all', if the next steps are to be complex at least let them be communicated clearly.

At a time of crisis, leadership and communication are the difference in success and failure.

I'm livid and speechless. I can understand if you are too. This isn't good enough.