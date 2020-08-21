Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, August 21, 2020

The death has occurred of Gerry McDonnell, Ashbrook Avenue and formerly Seatown Place, Dundalk

Predeceased by his wife Doreen and sister Ann. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Rhauni, Kim and Kerri, sons-in-law Arthur, Andy and Matt, grandchildren Joshua, Charlotte, Brandon, Carter, Teo, Willow and Harlow, brothers Brendan, Peter, Tommy and Des, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

"Missed, loved and always dear"

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Gerry's Funeral Ceremony will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

It can be viewed on Saturday, August 22nd at 1pm by using this link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/quinn-s-funeral-home-room-1

The death has occurred of John Francis Cassidy, Greenlanes, Dromin, Dunleer, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in the Neurological Surgical Ward, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. A former member of the Garda Síochána stationed in Blackrock Garda Station, Dublin.

John predeceased by his son Peter, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Jean, sons John and James, daughters Madeleine, Frances and Siobhán, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings funeral mass will take place for family and close friends.