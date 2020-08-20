STATEMENT: Dundalk FC confirm Vinny Perth departure

Dundalk FC have tonight confirmed the departure of Vinny Perth as club manager via a statement on their website:

"The board of Dundalk Football Club can confirm that manager Vinny Perth has left the club with immediate effect.

"We would like to thank Vinny for the hard work he has put in over the past seven-and-a-half years at Oriel Park.

"The success that he helped bring to the club as assistant manager and, subsequently, as head coach and manager, will never be forgotten and we wish him well for the future.

"John Gill and Alan Reynolds will take charge of first-team affairs until further notice."