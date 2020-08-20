REPORT: Vinny Perth leaves role as Dundalk FC manager

Dundalk FC will have to begin the search for a new manager following reports that Vinny Perth has left the role this evening.

The news comes after the Lilywhites crashed out of the Champions League following a 3-0 defeat again NK Celje last night.

Appointed to replace Stephen Kenny before the 2019 season, the SSE Airtricity League title was among five trophies that Perth brought to the club during his first season in charge.

However, The Lilywhites have struggled for form this term and, with just ten matches remaining, find themselves eight points behind current league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Perth’s fate was effectively sealed on Wednesday night following what was a dismal 3-0 thrashing at the hands of NK Celje in the Champions League’s first qualifying round.

It has been reported that Mark Burton, who is a full-time coach with Manchester City, will take charge of first-team affairs for at least the interim period.

It is not yet known if first-team coach John Gill will follow Perth out of the Oriel Park doors, but current assistant Alan Reynolds is expected to remain at the club. As of Thursday night, Dundalk FC were unavailable to comment as the search for a replacement now begins.