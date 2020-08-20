Hundreds in Louth have had their Covid-19 benefit stopped

Several hundred people in Louth have had their Covid-19 benefit stopped as they failed to confirm they were still eligible to receive the payment.

The amount of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Louth had dropped to 7,000 on Tuesday August 18th, which is a decrease of 1,000 on the 8,000 people paid the previous week.

This is a substantial decrease on the peak of 17,300 people in Louth in receipt of the €350 benefit in early March.

While 300 people in the county closed their payment from August 11th and another 200 from August 18th as they had returned to work, Government figures have revealed.

The decrease in people claiming the benefit is also contributed to by those who had their payments stopped from yesterday (TUES – March 18th) as they did not confirm their eligibility by the deadline of last Friday March 14th.

As many as 28,000 people nationwide had their payment stopped as they didn’t confirm they were still eligible to receive it on time, however there is not a breakdown of how many of these live in the Louth area.

The Department of Social Welfare said notifications were issued directly to people receiving the Covid-19 payment PUP via email, SMS and via their MyWelfare account informing them of their need to confirm their continued eligibility, which a vast majority did.

However, anybody who is eligible but did not confirm their eligibility by the deadline can have their payment restored by re-applying online at www.mywelfare.ie.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “Our resources are not unlimited and we need to ensure that this money goes to the people and families who genuinely need it.

“My Department has made every effort to contact every person receiving the payment in recent weeks in order to confirm their continued eligibility.

“The vast, vast majority of people responded and will continue to receive their payment as normal.

"I want to stress if there were extenuating circumstances which prevented any person from responding to confirm their eligibility, all they need to do is re-apply online to have their payment restored.”