Lights, camera, action! Dundalk cinema ready to re-open doors tomorrow

Lights, camera, action – good news for movie-lovers as the IMC cinema in Dundalk is opening their doors for the first time tomorrow since lockdown.

The IMC cinema at Carroll Village in town has been closed for several months due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, tomorrow (FRI) they are reopening again with social distancing and safety measures in place allowing film-goers to munch on popcorn and enjoy a good movie.

The cinema will only be open at weekends for the moment, showing films on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

People must book online to ensure the Government rule of a capacity of 50 per cinema theatre is adhered to and they will be allocated seating.

They are also asked to bring a mask and use the sanitisation facilities and all payments will be contactless.

The manager of the IMC cinema said they are looking forward to welcoming their loyal customers back and “the best popcorn in town” will also be available.

“It has been challenging, it is strange times, everybody is in the same boat”, he said.

“We are very excited about reopening on Friday and looking forward to welcoming all our loyal, local customers back who have been missing the cinema.

“And of course, they will be able to treat themselves to the best popcorn in town as they enjoy a movie.

“People are asked to book online and seats will be allocated with other seats around them blocked out to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to, but of course families and people attending the cinema together will be seated together.”

The IMC group added: “IMC have put measures in place to ensure a safe and happy visit for all our customers, please make sure you bring a mask and use the sanitising facilities available.”