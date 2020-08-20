Covid-19
Daily Louth Covid-19 cases shoot up by four
The number of new daily cases of Covid-19 in County Louth shot up by four according to the latest figures released yesterday evening.
That leaves the overall total number of Covid-19 infections in County Louth standing at 811.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “To save lives and suppress this virus we need everyone to reduce the number of people they meet over the next three weeks. A collective effort by households and by employers and organisations can make a huge impact on community transmission, and help to protect our families and communities from COVID-19.
“You can still play sport, go to a restaurant and meet friends, but we are asking you to do this in as safe a way as possible. Specifically focus on two numbers – 6 and 15. Do not have more than 6 people over to your house and garden, and outside, no more than 15 people should meet up, and even then you should remain socially distanced from one another.”
