MET EIREANN: Wind warning for Louth this evening

While the full force of Storm Ellen might have lashed the country last night, a fresh status yellow wind warning has been issued to County Louth.

The warning comes into effect from 5pm this evening and lasts until 5am on Friday.

We can expect very strong south to southeast winds later today, veering southwesterly overnight with the potential for further impacts and a continued risk of coastal flooding.

There is also a status yellow rainfall warning in operation for the entire country which might bring heavy squally downpours and thunderstorms, with a risk of spot flooding at times today and tonight.