WATCH: Storm Ellen waves batter Blackrock village in Louth
Storm Ellen ravaged Ireland last night causing plenty of damage across the country.
Local man Ventis Jasons captured this scary footage of the ferocious power of the storm at its peak early this morning, as waves battered against the promenade in Blackrock.
Blackrock storm Ellen @DundalksNews @DundalkDemocrat @CarlingfordIRE @DundalkTnPhotos @visitblackrock pic.twitter.com/3CGuJFfWlC— Ventis Jansons (@VentisJ) August 20, 2020
