Dundalk FC out of Champions League after three goal defeat

The pressure mounted on Dundalk FC head coach Vinny Perth as his side were thrashed 3-0 by NK Celje in the Champions League’s first qualifying round in Budapest, Hungary tonight.

The score-line was perhaps unfair to a Dundalk side that dominated throughout, but as was mostly the case last season in Europe, they just simply couldn’t break down the opposition.

Dundalk struggled in what was a cagey opening period at the behind-closed-doors venue, with striker Dario Vizinger firing the game’s first shot just wide of Gary Rogers’ near post.

However, the League of Ireland champions gradually settled after that and from a Stefan Colovic corner, veteran defender Brian Gartland saw his header clip the top of the crossbar.

Seán Gannon then whipped in a beautiful cross from the right and Michael Duffy got away from his marker, but couldn’t get enough power on his header as Matjaz Rozman gathered.

Duffy, who was tormenting Advan Kadusic out on the left, then saw his deflected shot easily saved by the Celje goalkeeper, before disaster struck for The Lilywhites in the 43rd minute.

Despite now dominating the match, a mix-up at the back between Gartland and Rogers allowed Luka Kerin to somehow get a touch and finish as the Slovenian side went ahead.

After a concession that looked worse with each viewing, Dundalk knew that a massive second half display was needed to keep alive their faltering Champions League interest.

However, they didn’t start in desired fashion and Gartland, from Ivan Bozic’s cross, almost turned into his own net, but Rogers was on hand to keep Dundalk in this European tie.

That seemed to have sparked Dundalk into action and Jordan Flores, after being teed up by the outstanding Duffy, saw a powerful shot tipped over by Rozman. Minutes later, Duffy himself went agonisingly close to equalising, going inches wide from what was a tight angle.

Celje were a constant threat on the counter-attack and reminded Dundalk of that fact when Rogers had to save brilliantly from a Vizinger header after he got on the end of a Bozic cross.

Dundalk should have equalised, first when Darragh Leahy turned wide, before Hoban, with his back turned to goal, headed off the post after latching onto Duffy’s deflected free-kick.

Still chasing the game, The Lilywhites simply capitulated in the closing stages and, on the break, Lotic squared for Vizinger to score on 89 minutes before substitute Filip Dangubic sealed what was comprehensive win for the Slovenians three minutes into stoppage-time.

As a consolation, Dundalk now drop into the Europa League second qualifying round draw.

NK Celje: Matjaz Rozman; Advan Kadusic, Zan Zaletel, Josip Calusic, Denis Marandici; Lan Stravs, Matic Vrbanec (Nino Pungarsek 86); Ivan Bozic (Jakob Novak 82), Mitja Lotric, Luka Kerin; Dario Vizinger (Filip Dangubic 90+3)

Subs not used: Metod Jurhar (gk), Dusan Stojinovic, Amadej Brecl, Rok Straus

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland (Nathan Oduwa 76), Seán Hoare, Darragh Leahy; Chris Shields (David McMillan 82), Jordan Flores (Seán Murray 69); Stefan Colovic, Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban

Subs not used: Aaron McCarey (gk), Daniel Cleary, John Mountney, Daniel Kelly

Referee: Vitor Ferreira (Portugal)