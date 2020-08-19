Traffic chaos across Dundalk this evening

Motorists across Dundalk are experiencing incredibly long delays on most routes across town this evening.

Following a collision on the M1 earlier today, which has resulted in the closure of the northbound lane at junction 16, all northbound traffic has been diverted through town.

However to add to problems, there are additional reports of a collision at the Newry Road bridge which is adding to the delays.

The bypass is backed up all the way through the Quay street junction and all the way out the Racecourse Road

There are even reports of motorists stalled in traffic on Clanbrassil Street in the town centre.

Tom Bellew Avenue is also backed up from the bypass to the Avenue Road junction.

Meanwhile access to Stapleton Place has also been closed due to road works.