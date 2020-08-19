Man charged with three counts of manslaughter in connection with fatal Louth crash

A 21-year-old man has been charged with three counts of manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash on the N1 in north Louth six months ago.



Three people died and a fourth person was injured in the two-car collision which occurred on the northbound carriageway, close to the border.

Keith Lennon with an address at Forest Park, Dromintee, Co. Armagh had previously been charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of Mary and Kevin Faxton and Bryan Magill on the N1 at Carrickarnon on Saturday, February 29th last. He is also accused of failing to report the collision to gardai.

On Wednesday Garda Sgt. Freda McCague gave evidence of arresting the accused at Castleroche at 10.20 the previous night and of later charging him three counts of unlawful killing.

The court heard the 21-year-old made no reply to any of the charges when they were put to him after caution.

During a contested bail application, the Defence solicitor Cathy Donald told the court her client had been granted High Court bail on March 10th subject to strict conditions which Sgt. McCague confirmed he had been complying with.

The court heard under the High Court bail terms, Mr. Lennon is precluded from driving a vehicle and has been placed under a curfew. He had also living with his grandparents and a daily signing on condition had been removed due to Covid-19 restrictions, as they are over 70.



However, Judge Bernadette Owens noted the new charges are significantly more serious than those which the High Court had granted bail for and she remanded him in custody to Cloverhill district court via video link next Wednesday.