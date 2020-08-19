Woman seriously injured after Dundalk M1 smash - witnesses sought

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the M1 northbound in Dundalk between Junction 16 and Junction 17, at approximately 11:10am this morning.

A woman in her 30s, the driver of the vehicle, has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda with serious injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses, or any road users who may have dash-cam footage, who were traveling in the area to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.