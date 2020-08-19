Dundalk gardai make Knockbridge drugs bust

Uniform members of Dundalk Garda Station assisted by Members from the Armed Support Unit conducted an operational search at Dunbin, Knockbridge outside Dundalk yesterday.

This was an intelligence lead search targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dundalk District.

Amale in his 20’s was arrested at scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.

The total amount of cannabis seized during the search was €9,120.