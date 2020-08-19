Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Ciara Cassidy, Glasnevin, Dublin / Ardee

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff in St. James's Hospital after an illness bravely fought with great courage and strength.

Ciara, predeceased by her father Brendan, will be sadly missed by her adored son Charlie, heartbroken mother Kay, brother Shane and sister Clare (Tierney), her sister-in-law Maria, brother-in-law Dave, godson Ethan, nieces Zarah, Robyn and Sylvia, nephew Myles, all extended family along with her wonderful friends and great neighbours.

May Ciara Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, funeral mass will take place for family and close friends.

The death has occurred of Richard James Gorman, St. Alphonsus` Road, Dundalk

Beloved son of Tina Mallon and Thomas Gorman and much loved dad of Kayla, Masson and Cruz. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, children, brothers Thomas, Seán, Mark, Paul and Cathal, sister-in-law Laura, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Richard's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Thursday, August 20th, as Richard is brought from his home, via St. Alphonsus' Road, Avenue Road and Tom Bellew Avenue, to the Church of the Holy Family, for Mass at 1pm

Visitation Enquiries to Quinn's Funeral Homes on 042 9334521