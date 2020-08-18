Gardai make €310,000 Dundalk cannabis bust

Gardaí have arrested a man following the discovery of a suspected cannabis grow house in Dundalk today.
The seizure was made just after 8am this Tuesday morning, when members of the Dundalk District Drugs Unit, Dundalk Detective Unit and uniformed members executed a search of a house under warrant at Castle Road, Dundalk.
In the course of the search cannabis plants (pending analysis) at varying stages of growth were located and seized along with approximately 13Kg of suspected cannabis herb.
The total value of the plants and drugs seized is believed to be in excess of €310,000.
As part of the operation, Gardaí also seized lights, fans and an irrigation system associated with the cultivation of cannabis plants.
One man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
