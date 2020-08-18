Dundalk pet owners warned thieves leaving markings outside homes

PET owners are being warned that thieves are leaving markings outside homes to indicate where there is a family dog.

Gangs attempting to steal dogs are marking houses where a pet lives by tying twine or tags on gates and nearby trees and leaving chalk symbols outside homes.

Fiona Squibb, Louth SPCA inspector, told how one family in the area found three marks scratched into their gates, which is believed was done by dog-nappers to show they had three pet pooches.

She also warned dog owners that gangs of thieves are using drones to fly over houses to see which homes have dogs in their garden.

“Thieves are leaving markings outside homes to indicate households that have dogs”, Fiona said.

“These people are using different methods to show where there are dogs living so they can be targeted.

“Thieves are tying cord or pieces of material and tags to gates and trees near homes that have a pet dog.

“They are also spray-painting colours in front of houses or on bins left outside homes of dog owners, leaving chalk symbols or scratching gates to indicate there is a dog living in the home.

“These thieves are also using drones to spy on houses to see which homes have a family dog in their back garden.”

Fiona said it is devastating for anyone who has a pet dog stolen as it is a “member of the family”.

“Stealing a family pet is a horrendous, unscrupulous act which leaves a family heartbroken”, she added.

Fiona said there have been several attempted thefts of dogs in the Louth area recently and urged pet owners to be vigilant.

“Despite the increase in thieves stealing dogs I am still seeing dogs straying around areas – pet owners should not let their dogs wander.

“I would advise people not to leave their dogs outside on their own, these thieves are known to drag dogs over walls from gardens or drug dogs and come back later to take them when the dogs can’t bark to warn their owners.

“People should also not let children walk dogs on their own as thieves have been known to jump out of cars and vans and grab dogs.”