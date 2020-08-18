Gardai

Dundalk gardai uncover growhouse during search

David Lynch

Members of the Dundalk District Drugs Unit, Detective Unit and Regular Unit conducted an operational search at a residence on Castle Road in Dundalk today.

This was an intelligence lead search targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dundalk District.

A male was arrested at scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.