Gardai
Dundalk gardai uncover growhouse during search
Members of the Dundalk District Drugs Unit, Detective Unit and Regular Unit conducted an operational search at a residence on Castle Road in Dundalk today.
This was an intelligence lead search targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dundalk District.
A male was arrested at scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.
