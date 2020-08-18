OPINION: Fantastical city idea for Dundalk and M1 corridor a possibility?

The news first broke on page 3 of The Sunday Times a number of weeks back. Of course, most people, once they’d read the - admittedly fantastical, but also limited - detail, quickly put it down to a funny early August-type news story. You know the ones - throw a fairly harmless suggestion out there and it’ll give those bare newspaper pages something to be filled with.

But, it looks like the plan to build a new city just down the road from Dundalk, along the M1 Corridor, has a little bit more potential to it than it might first have been afforded.

In case you had missed it entirely, the gist of it is that a Hong Kong ‘tycoon’ mooted the idea of building a 100,000 (which then became 30-50,000) person city, with the majority being Hong Kong ex-pats looking for somewhere else to settle.

The tycoon in question is a Mr Ivan Ko. Who is the founder of the Victoria Harbour Group (VHG). Which is an international charter city investment company based in the former British colony.

At first it looked like six potential Irish locations were being put forward, with an area south of Dundalk in the running.

However, if the photograph which landed into the Democrat email from the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce has anything to say on the matter, then it would appear that Dundalk is seemingly in pole position for any potential ‘Nextpolis’ (the suggested name of any such city).

The Chamber met a representative of Mr Ko, a Mr Dave McDaid, last week in Dundalk for some, what appear, very preliminary discussions about what Dundalk and the M1 Corridor has to offer in this regard.

If the rumours are to be believed, the M1 Corridor (which stretches from Dundalk to Drogheda) is the preferred choice.

During the meeting there were proposals put forward, ranging from building a new hospital for the area, the installation of a new light rail transportation system, plus the creation of a new university.

All of the above is music to basically everyone’s ears in the region.

It sounds wonderful. It sounds like it could take Dundalk and the M1 Corridor region to the top level.

Lending more weight to the argument, last Wednesday yours truly recieved a phone call from reporter with the Asia Times, looking to get come comment and reaction from on the ground in Dundalk about how such a proposition would be received by the good folk of the town.

As with any such proposal, that old adage - ‘there’s many a slip ‘twixt the cup and lip’ - needs to be adhered to rigidly here.

It remains to be seen what happens over the coming weeks and months in relation to Nextpolis.

Still, it made the usually dog days of August a little bit more intriguing than they usually are.

We wait with bated breath for the next tidbit of information on this one.