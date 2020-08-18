Louth beach clean up group dismayed at mess in area

Members of the Cooley Peninsula Community Alert & Marine Litter Project took to the coastline around north Louth on Saturday to clean up the shoreline from Rathcor to Templetown.

However, according to the group's secretary, Michael Muckian, the amount of rubbish discovered was deeply disappointing.

“(It's) terrible to see how the Blue Flag beach is being treated by what appeared to be staycationers,” he explained.

“We found access to the beach even blocked by illegally parked vehicles and really feel for the residents on the beach roads.

“Access should be left at all times for Emergency services and residents,” he added.

The group’s next clean-up is from Greenore to Whitestown at 2pm on Agust 29 and Michael says that all help is greatly appreciated as recent turn outs have been lower than usual.