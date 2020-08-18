The Dundalk gentry’s view of the 1798 Rebellion

Looking at an extract from the Diary of Marianna Fortescue , nee McClintock, of Stephenstown House, as transcribed by the late Pat O'Neill of Knockbidge in his excellent book 'Knockbridge Miscellany' I was struck by how little empathy the local gentry seems to have had with the ordinary people at the time of the 1798 Rebellion.

Mrs. Fortescue, writing in her Diary towards the end of July of 1798, says that the weather was 'very showery' but that 'Elza and I took a pleasant drive this evening. Thank God we are all well and enjoy tranquilly here. She then adds --- 'Hoy and Marmion were hung on Wednesday evening in Drogheda ---- wretched men!'

She was referring to John Hoey and Anthony Marmion who were executed in Drogheda on July 25, 1798 for their alleged part in the Rebellion.

They had been betrayed by a local informer called Conlon who was an apothecary who was a relation of Hoey.

Conlon was himself a member of the United Irishmen but was in secret communication with a Major Sirr, a notorious enforcer of martial law.

Both Hoey and Marmion lived in Clanbrassil Street, near where the Democrat was founded 50 years later.

Hoey was a plumber and glazier and Marmion a ship's chandler who was a brother of the mother Patrick John Carroll who founded one of Dundalk's most famous industries in Church Street in 1824.

Both are commemorated in Dundalk's most iconic monument – The Maid of Erin Statue, erected at the Courthouse Square a century later.

Mrs. Fortescue's diary contains a number of stories about the Rebellion, including one dated May 25, in which she describes an attack on a Mail Coach at Naas, County Kildare, in which her brother-in-law Jack Fortescue was a passenger. She writes – 'There was a shocking battle at Naas.

‘Jack saw 39 lying dead and six hung. We suppose a vast number more must have been killed, the army got five hd (500?) pikes from the Defenders who dropped them in running off.

‘I feel unpleasant from the dreadful situation we are all in, God sent a speedy deliverance.'

'Who fears to speak?' Apparently not Marianne Fortescue!