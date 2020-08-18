Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The death has occurred of Richard James Gorman, St. Alphonsus' Road, Dundalk, Louth

Beloved son of Tina Mallon and Thomas Gorman and much loved dad of Kayla, Masson and Cruz. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, children, brothers Thomas, Seán, Mark, Paul and Cathal, sister-in-law Laura, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Richard's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Thursday, August 20th, as Richard is brought from his home, via St. Alphonsus' Road, Avenue Road and Tom Bellew Avenue, to the Church of the Holy Family, for Mass at 1pm and afterwards for burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Teresa Breen (née Kerley), Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mother of Veronica, Noel, Brendan, Deirdre, Patricia, Kevin, Ursula and the late Joan and dear daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons-in-law David, Shane and John, daughters-in-law Sheila, Una and Siobhán, grandchildren Fergal, Niamh, Róisín, Shane, Kelly, Cian, Conor, Oisín, Oran, Luke, Eoin and Darragh, sister Mairead, brothers Seán and Dessie, brother-in-law Seán, sisters-in-law Anne and Lucy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Teresa's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Wednesday, August 19th, as Teresa is brought from her home, via Culhane Street, Philip Street and Patrick Street, to St. Nicholas' Church for Mass at 11am and afterwards for burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Valerie Owens (née Conway), Aisling Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of Paul, much loved mother of Paul, David, Stephen and the late Amanda (McGee) and dear daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law Eleanor, Emma and Nicola, grandchildren, brothers and sisters Gerry, Rose, Frances, Claire, Patricia, Imelda, Eva, Jane, Mark and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Valerie's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Thursday, August 20th, as Valerie is brought from her home, via Marian Park, Castletown Road and Bellewsbridge Road, to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, for Mass at 11am and afterwards for burial in the adjoining cemetery.