Gardai swoop on illegal drug dealing in Dromiskin
Garda members attached to Unit A at Ardee Garda Station carried out inquiries following reports from residents in the Dromiskin area relating to illegal drug dealing taking place over the weekend.
An abandoned vehicle was searched and a substantial amount of suspected Cannabis estimated to be €3000.00 in value was recovered.
Following further investigation two suspects were identified and arrested.
Both suspects have been released from custody and a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions is currently being prepared.
