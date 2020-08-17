Gardai swoop on illegal drug dealing in Dromiskin

Garda members attached to Unit A at Ardee Garda Station carried out inquiries following reports from residents in the Dromiskin area relating to illegal drug dealing taking place over the weekend.

An abandoned vehicle was searched and a substantial amount of suspected Cannabis estimated to be €3000.00 in value was recovered.

Following further investigation two suspects were identified and arrested.

Both suspects have been released from custody and a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions is currently being prepared.