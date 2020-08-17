Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, August 17, 2020

The death has occurred of Katherine Kerley (née O'Sullivan), Mullenstown, Ardee, Louth



Peacefully at her home. Katherine, predeceased by her husband Patrick and son Danny, will be sadly missed by her loving family sons John and Patrick, daughters Annetta and Bridget, grandchildren Danny, Patrick, John (USA), Patrick, Katie, Rachel and Clodagh, Daughters-in-law Ellen and Jane, sisters Julie and Hannah, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Katherine Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings funeral Mass will take place for family and close friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message for Katherine's family in the Condolence Section below.

Katherine's funeral cortége will travel from her home (Mullensotwn) at 9:30am on route to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee on Monday, 17th August, for those who wish to show their respects along the route in a safe and socially distanced manner. Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady

The death has occurred of Brigid Quigley (née Courtney), Saint Clement`s Park, Dundalk



Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Joe and daughter in-law Patricia. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Joe and Michael, daughters Kathleen and Elizabeth, daughter in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Michael, Niamh, Patrick, Sean, Simon, Ruth, David and Michael, great-grandchildren Lexie and Jaxon, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Brigid's funeral will be private for family and close friends with church numbers limited.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortege leaves Shevlin's Funeral Home on Monday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Oliver Hanratty, Stoke Newington, London and late of Dawestown, Ravensdale, Dundalk



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Homerton Hospital, Hackney, London. Beloved son of the late John and Elizabeth and dear brother of Seán, Francis, Josie, Sheila, Bernadette and the late Patsy, Owen, Anna and Lilian. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Oliver's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Monday, August 17th, as Oliver is brought from Quinn's Funeral Home, via the family home in Dawestown, to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale for Mass at 12 noon and afterwards for burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation Enquiries to Quinn's Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

To keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing, wear face coverings in appropriate circumstances and refrain from handshaking and hugging.

The death has occurred of Nancy (Roseanne) Neary (née Doyle), Whiterath, Dromiskin, Louth



Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 14th August 2020. Nancy, beloved wife of the late Jackie dear mother of Paddy, Anne, John, Noel, Brendan, and Gerard granny of Ciaran, Niall, Eamonn, Mark, Laura, Conor, Lisa, Rebecca, Robert, John, and Shauna, and great grand mother of Katie, and Patrick, mother in law of Tommy, Treanor, Caroline, Aine, Yvonne, and the late Angela and sister of Carmel, Clare, Kitty, Kevin, Gerry and the late Vera and Paddy’s partner Anne. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, Nancy’s Funeral will take place privately and will be attended by family and close friends, at 1pm in St. Peter’s Church, Dromiskin, on Monday and can be viewed on www.churchmedia.ie