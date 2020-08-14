Dundalk come from behind to claim draw against Waterford

Dundalk FC came from behind to record a 2-2 draw with Waterford on Friday evening.

In what was an extraordinary conclusion, two goals in the last seven minutes denied The Blues what would have been a well-deserved first win at Oriel Park in more than 17 years.

The hosts created the game’s first chance in the early stages when Michael Duffy, after receiving an excellent pass from Seán Gannon, teed up Patrick Hoban who flashed wide.

Dane Massey whipped in a ball that was headed clear by Sam Bone, but only as far as Chris Shields, who unleashed a shot which was well kept out by the safe hands of Brian Murphy.

The defending champions haven’t won since the league’s resumption, and Vinny Perth’s recent woes were compounded in the 24th minute as Matthew Smith, unchallenged, danced his way through the Dundalk defence before slotting under Gary Rogers with ease.

Dundalk desperately sought an equaliser after that, but Daniel Cleary’s glancing header from Stefan Colovic’s free-kick from the right – which was safely gathered by Waterford goalkeeper Murphy – was as close as they came to levelling matters before half-time.

After a dismal first half display, Dundalk needed a big response following the restart if they were to keep alive their ailing hopes of retaining the league title for a third successive year.

Perth, after already losing John Mountney to injury in the first half, made a triple-substitution as Nathan Oduwa, Joshua Gatt and David McMillan were all introduced.

However, it was Waterford who doubled their advantage five minutes after the restart when Michael O’Connor’s ball over the top found its way to Kurtis Byrne, and the former Dundalk man had all the time in the world before picking his spot beyond a helpless Rogers.

Dundalk gave themselves a lifeline on 82 minutes when Seán Murray – who was playing for the first time since last November – floated in a corner which was headed home by Hoban.

Hoban missed a guilt-edged chance to equalise minutes later, though, when he headed inches wide from a Shields cross, with John Sheridan’s side now desperately hanging on.

Incredibly, Dundalk equalised a minute into stoppage-time when another Murray corner was headed over the line by Cleary, and the hosts should even have won it right at the death when Cleary crashed a header off the bar before Gannon was denied by Tadgh Ryan.

Robbie McCourt then made a crucial block from McMillan as Dundalk settled for a point.

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Seán Hoare, Dane Massey (Nathan Oduwa HT); John Mountney (Seán Murray 27), Chris Shields; Stefan Colovic (Joshua Gatt HT), Patrick McEleney (Will Patching 70), Michael Duffy (David McMillan HT); Patrick Hoban

Subs not used: Aaron McCarey (gk), Daniel Kelly

Waterford: Brian Murphy (Tadgh Ryan 43); Olawutunmise Sobowale, Sam Bone, Jake Davidson, Robbie McCourt, Tyreke Wilson; Ali Coote, Robert Weir, Matthew Smith; Kurtis Byrne (Will Fitzgerald 82), Michael O’Connor

Subs not used: Darragh Power, John Martin, Niall O’Keefe, Will Longbottom

Referee: Ray Matthews (Mullingar)