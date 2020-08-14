Louth senator: 'HSE need to clarify when child development checks will resume'

The HSE has been called upon to clarify when child development checks will resume by local Senator Erin McGreehan, who says it is paramount for the health of newborn children that such development or examination checks resume.

She added: “As any new parent will tell you, a visit to the public health nurse for development checks over the first number of months and years of your child’s life is so reassuring.

“I am concerned for parents, particularly first-time parents, who haven’t had this reassurance through the first year of their child’s life.

“Early diagnosis and intervention at a young age can be life-changing. Currently, this is not happening. We have the technology that some of these examinations could be done online. It wouldn’t be ideal but would be better than no examination at all. This option should be considered.

“Rightly, visits were stopped due to the pandemic and public health guidance. I do believe the HSE now need to clarify when this programme will recommence,” concluded Senator McGreehan.