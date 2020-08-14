Fitzer: Latest Louth Hospital stats 'encouraging', but more needs to be done

Independent TD for Louth, Peter Fitzpatrick, says he welcomes the latest statistics from the Louth County Hospital, but warned more needs to be done.

Fitzpatrick welcomed the fact the annual budget for the hospital is currently just under €23 million and that the hospital currently employs 318 staff.

He explained that whilst these figures are encouraging he believes they are not nearly enough if the hospital is to be utilised to its full potential.

The local TD confirmed that he has spoken with the new Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, who has agreed to visit the local hospital in the very near future to see for himself the progress being made.

Commenting on the latest briefing from the hospital, Fitzpatrick welcomed the fact that almost 12,000 locals had availed of the Minor Injuries Unit in 2019 which was an increase from the previous year.

Fitzpatrick believes an extension of the opening times and the ages of patients that this unit could treat is needed. In recent years extended opening hours of 9am to 8pm come into effect and patients aged 5 and over can now use the unit.

The local TD added that he will vow to continue to push for the unit to be open seven days a week, resulting in the Department giving a commitment in the Partnership for Government to review this with a view to extending it.

Fitzpatrick further added that it "simply did not make sense that local people travel to the emergency department in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda when we had this facility in Dundalk".

Fitzpatrick also welcomed the fact that there will be five new beds opening in September which will be used for combined step down and low acuity rehabilitation capacity.

He also welcomed the fact that the 75 intermediate care beds provided as part of the COVID-19 emergency will now be used as an escalation bed area for day services and can also be used as acute in patient bed space if required.

However, he explained that he is "extremely disappointed" in the fact that Louth County hospital has no major capital projects in the Capital Plan and he added that he will be discussing this with Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, when he visits the hospital.

Fitzpatrick says he believes the hospital has a vital role in the provision of medical care to the people of Dundalk and the North East.