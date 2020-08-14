REPORT: Arrest made after 'threatening' Dundalk gathering

Gardai in Dundalk arrested a teenager after they received reports of a large gathering of people on the Point Road in town behaving in a "threatening manner".

According to LMFM today, a male teen was arrested due to the public order incident at around 8.15pm yesterday evening.

It is understood gardai responded to the scene as people were reported to be behaving in a "threatening manner".

Gardai say investigations into the incident are ongoing.