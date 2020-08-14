Could something like this happen here in Dundalk?

My first thought when I first heard of the terrible disaster in Beirut last week was 'Could something like that happen in Dundalk'?

The first answer that came to my mind was 'Probably not! After all, Dundalk is not like the Middle East!' Then, on reflection, I thought, 'Maybe not, but it is probable something quite unexpected will occur near enough to affect us greatly!'

The news brought back to me a memory of a day sitting on a beach in Donegal almost exactly 75 years ago when my father read out an account of the dropping of the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima in far away Japan. The newspaper report must have been printed some days after the actual event, which occurred on August 6, 1945, but what I do remember was that there was a beautiful summer's day and that I was not really interested in what was happening on the other side of the world.

What my father had to say, however, has remained in my memory ever since.

He looked at me over his old fashioned reading glasses and said 'I hope you will not live to see anything like this in Ireland during your lifetime!'

Now I was old enough at the time to have learned about some of the horrors of the Second World War which was then coming to an end but it was that report that really brought home to me that war was going to be something different from then on.

My father must have seen plenty of the horrors as a result of conflict, including the shooting of his own sister on a street in her native town to become one of the very first civilian deaths of our own terrible Civil War.

Somehow, however, he knew in 1945 that this event in Japan was something different from all that had gone before.

I am not at all boasting when I write that, during the course of my journalistic experience, I have witnessed many violent deaths and injuries, from bombings, shootings and even road accidents that could have been avoided.

I have seen great suffering and sorrow but realise that we here in Ireland have been pretty lucky so far when it comes to terrible.

For that reason I cannot accept the view of some that we are now living through 'the worst of times' because of the present Covid pandemic!

To get back to current events in Lebanon, I am aware that many of my readers may believe that it has nothing to do with us here in Ireland and in Dundalk in particular.

I would ask them, however, to reflect on the fact that over 30,000 Irish soldiers have served in the Lebanon over the course of the past quarter of a century and that many of them have been connected with Dundalk and district. Some of those service men and women in the Middle East have been killed or seriously wounded while doing their duty to try to preserve world peace!

I have no doubt that what happened in Beirut last week was the outcome of conflict and that, indeed, it could happen here.

Maybe not death and injuries in Dundalk on the scale that occurred on the docks of Beirut last week but whose is to say that it could not happen in the nearby crowded cities of Dublin or Belfast or even in places on the mainland of Britain where many Dundalk people are now living?

For that reason I feel that we should be very grateful to people like John Hume and others who have devoted their lives to try to bring peace to places where there is great division!

Who really knows what the future may bring, either as a result of war or environmental disasters? What is certain is that the Doomsday Clock is ticking towards Midnight.

Perhaps the best anyone of goodwill can do is to try to be more friendly and helpful to those with whom we come in contact --- And to pray that it is not you 'For whom the Bell Tolls'!