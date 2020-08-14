Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, August 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Emmanuel McQuade, Gyles Quay, Omeath, Louth / Belfast, Antrim / Armagh



Peacefully, at Carlingford Nursing Home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Gemma. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Maria, Fiona, Eimear and Roisin. Also by his sons-in-law Gordon, Barry, Pearse and Barry, grandchildren Kevin, Kailin, Cara, Natasha, Nathan, Emma and Cillian, great-granddaughter Aoife, brother Gerard, sister Margaret and all his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines Emmanuel's funeral will be celebrated in the presence of family and close friends only. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at 11.00am on Saturday morning following the link below.

mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-laurence-omeath