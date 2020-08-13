Dundalk woman takes inspiration from Seek festival to create her own mural

Pearse Park resident, Orla Crilly, was inspired by the amazing Seek murals that are currently decorating our town and decided to commission one for her front garden.

She engaged the services of her talented cousin, the artist Bebe Dillon.

She explained further: "I wanted something to make people smile as they walk through the area. I wanted it to be very bright and colourful and to reflect alot of positivity. I think the world needs some uplifting energy at the moment and we all need to hear that everything is going to be ok. People can be very tough on themselves and I want them to know we are all amazing in our own way. We all need to appreciate our own journey in life and not worry what other people think . The Oscar Wilde quote is a great mantra for life "Be yourself, everyone else is already taken."

Orla added: "With all that mind , myself and Bebe spoke at length about how to translate that into an art piece. We amalgated a few ideas to come up with the finished product. Bebe had the idea to include positive affirmations within the piece.

"So as well as the overall theme 'Love Yourself ' , it includes the words; kindness, love, family, verity , share, empower, listen, educate, others, joy, understanding and relate. Also, my own life motto , 'Be the change you want to see in the world'."

She continued: "There's a wee tip of the hat to my passions in life music, spirituality and Dundalk Fc.

"With all that going on, it's amazing that Bebe was to fufill the brief in every way. I think the overall effect works really well and hope it brightens the community's day as they pass. Anybody is welcome to come and have a closer look and get a photo."

And if you like the look of her work check out Bebetheartist on Instagram.