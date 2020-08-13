New principal announced at north Louth national school

Julie Carolan has been confirmed the new principal of Rampark National School.

Julie, who hails from the Cooley Peninsula, graduated from St. Mary’s College, Strawberry Hill in 2002 and was appointed PE and PSHE co-ordinator in Our Lady of Muswell Roman Catholic School within her first year of teaching.

Having spent three years there, Julie was appointed class teacher at Rampark NS in 2005, and subsequently was appointed Deputy Principal in 2016.

She graduated from University of Limerick Post Graduate Diploma in School Leadership in 2019.

Julie has already delivered some very notable achievements during her time at Rampark NS: She planned and led “Operation Healthformation” which promoted a “whole school community” approach to health promotion in the school; this initiative proved so popular it was showcased on national TV on the “Louth Matters” programme.

During her tenure as Deputy Principal, as Greenschools Coordinator, she successfully led the school to their 8th Green Flag, and to 5 stars at the GROW Awards. In 2019 Julie was also awarded “Teacher of the Year” at the same awards. She has also prepared applications that secured funding from various sources for health promotion, improvement of the school playground, the introduction of a sensory garden and traffic-calming measures outside the school.

Julie is passionate about empowering pupils to take responsibility for their holistic development and to reach their full potential, by delivering not only a high standard of classroom-based teaching and learning, but also extra-curricular opportunities to learn and develop life skills, and a social environment where respect for themselves and all others around them is central to their development, as well as respect for the environment.

Given the wealth of experience and expertise that Julie will bring to the role, she is understandably delighted and excited at being appointed, and is relishing the opportunity to lead the school into the future. Julie will succeed the outgoing Principal, Joan O’Hanlon, who will retire on October 5th, having given over 35 years of service to Rampark NS. The school would like to wish Joan every health and happiness in her retirement.