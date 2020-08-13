Bus Eireann 'blown away' by Dundalk people's generosity

Bus Eireann have expressed their delight at the kindness of local people, who've donated over 120 bags of food and household items for their food drive for Meals on Wheels Dundalk.

Bus Eireann took to Twitter this afternoon, posting: "We are blown away by the generosity of the kind people of Dundalk who've donated over 120 bags of food and household items to Meals on Wheels Dundalk for vulnerable and elderly people of the community."