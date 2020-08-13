Classic Christmas movies at Dundalk Omniplex this August

Omniplex Cinemas have announced something that could only happen in 2020 – they’re doing Christmas in August.

The cinema chain who has 33 cinemas across the country, including in Dundalk, will be pulling out the Christmas trees, cranking up the Christmas tunes, and of course bringing everyone’s favourite Christmas classics to the big screen.

Home Alone, Die Hard, Elf, Love Actually and Frozen 2 are all on the slate for one day only on Saturday the 22nd of August. Adult tickets are €8 and Children are €5 and every ticket purchased for Christmas shows will include a donation of €1 to Barnardo’s Children’s Charity.

Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas, said: “It’s been a tough year so far for everyone, and we just want to have one magical day that you can tell a funny story about in years to come- let 2020 be the year your local cinema did Christmas 4 months early. We’re also very proud to be supporting Barnardo’s NI and Barnardos Ireland Children’s Charity with this event who need fundraising help more than ever to support families in our local communities”.

Every year Barnardos Ireland and Barnardo’s NI work with over 30,000 children and families across the island of Ireland.

“Christmas is a special time for children, but for many vulnerable children it can be a difficult time. By supporting Christmas in August, not only are people creating wonderful childhood memories, and recalling their own, but they are also supporting Barnardos to help create lasting and happy childhood memories for vulnerable children throughout Ireland,” Suzanne Connolly, CEO Barnardos Ireland.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who is supporting the Omniplex ‘Christmas in August’ campaign, as by doing so you are helping us make sure that vulnerable children are safe, supported and cared for - at Christmas and all year round.” Michele Janes, Head of Barnardo’s Northern Ireland

Since re-opening in July 2020, Omniplex have implemented an extensive strategy to ensure guests can enjoy a safe cinema trip including dynamic in-cinema seat separation, hand sanitizing stations, rigorous cleaning regimes and Perspex at appropriate touchpoints.