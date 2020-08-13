LOUTH WEATHER: Make the most of today and tomorrow folks...

Both today and tomorrow are set to be absolute belters when it comes to the weather.

Louth Weather predicts two "lovely" days with temperatures of 24°C and 25°C possible bringing "high levels of humidity and heat".

Friday looks the same with "lots of warm sunshine".

Louth Weather posted on Facebook: " It looks like our luck will remain over the coming days, but there's always a risk of some showers developing."

However, although the weekend is still decent with "Some sunshine at times, but cloudier ", next week is coming down the tracks with unsettled weather "similar to what we had during June and July".