Louth tourism businesses receive Fáilte Ireland Covid-19 Safety Charter

The Four Seasons Hotel and Carlingford Adventure Centre in Co Louth recently received their Fáilte Ireland Covid-19 Safety Charter certificate.

Fáilte Ireland's Covid-19 Safety Charter acts as a clear visual indicator to drive confidence among holidaymakers to take a ‘safe’ break in Ireland.

As the country continues to progress along the Government’s Roadmap for reopening society and business, intention to take a break in Ireland among Irish consumers is growing. Fáilte Ireland’s latest consumer sentiment research 60% of Irish people are now planning a short trip in Ireland in the next six months.

However, safety is a significant concern for people.

Responding to these insights and the potential growth in the domestic market in 2020, Fáilte Ireland has introduced the COVID-19 Safety Charter to provide reassurance for consumers that they can book their domestic holiday with confidence.

To be eligible to sign up to the COVID-19 Safety Charter, businesses must agree to the Terms and Conditions of the Charter, to adhere to the official guidelines for re-opening relevant to your sector and to ensure that all your employees undertake requisite COVID-19 safety & hygiene control training.

As the National Tourism Development Authority, Fáilte Ireland’s role is to support the long-term sustainable growth in the economic, social, cultural and environmental contribution of tourism to Ireland. Tourism is of critical importance to the national economy and to regional development and employment.

Pre-coronavirus, the sector generated revenue of €7.5billion annually and supported 260,000 jobs nationwide while contributing €1.7billion to the Exchequer.

“We work in partnership with Government, State agencies, Local Authorities, representative bodies and industry, to develop tourism across Ireland by creating destination development plans and networks, investing in infrastructure, activities, visitor attractions and festivals.

“Fáilte Ireland also provides consumer and buyer insights, mentoring, business supports and training programmes and buyer platforms to help tourism businesses innovate and grow.

In addition, Fáilte Ireland supports Business Tourism, managing the bidding for and securing of larger conferences, meetings and events to be hosted in Ireland.