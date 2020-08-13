DkIT Students Union issue call for Dundalk landlords

For the upcoming academic year, DkIT Students Union are asking landlords to be understanding of the current situation.

Students are not finically in the position to fund a full years rent due to the recent pandemic.

The Union is asking for landlords to consider these alternatives:

Fee reduction: The Union is asking landlords to drop their previous years fees by 10%. Financially, times are tough so the rents should reflect this.

Monthly Contracts: The year ahead is uncertain as any. Monthly contracts will cover students encase of another pandemic. Online learning will limit time on campus also. With monthly contracts, students will have more flexibility on choosing when they want to stay in Dundalk.

Digs: Digs will be a priority this year as they tend to be less expensive than apartments and houses.

With students only looking to be on campus one or two days a week, digs would be perfect for their needs.

Anybody agreeable to any of the terms above, please e-mail prez.dkitsu@gmail.com or call 0894020233

Check out www.dkitsu.ie for more information.