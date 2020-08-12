Family of late Det Garda Adrian Donohoe say that whilst justice has been done, nothing will bring their brother back

The family of the late Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe have said that whilst justice has been done following the conviction of Aaron Brady, nothing will bring their brother back to his wife, children and colleagues.

Deputy Commissioner of An Garda Siochana John Twomey, addressing media at Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park following the verdict, warned Brady's accomplices that, "we will be knocking on your door and we will make sure that you pay for this horrendous act."

The deputy commissioner said the garda investigation is continuing and added: "There were other people involved in this horrific crime and you will be brought to justice and we will make every effort and leave no stone unturned."

He said that no society can tolerate crimes of this nature and, "we as a law enforcement agency will do everything we can to bring the perpetrators to justice."



The late detective's three siblings Colm, Mary and Martin Donohoe and his wife Caroline had earlier gathered outside the Criminal Courts of Justice building to extend their gratitude to all the parties involved in the case but pointed out that Aaron Brady was not alone at Lordship Credit Union on the night of January 25, 2013. "The quest for justice for Adrian will continue and we appeal to anyone, near or far, who has any information and who may assist in this investigation to come forward and do the right thing to bring those involved to justice," said Detective Garda Colm Donohoe.



Caroline Donohoe, thanked the 12 jurors for "sticking with the trial for so long". On behalf of herself and her two children, the widow also thanked her garda colleagues and the prosecution team.

Speaking on behalf of the Donohoe family with his sister Mary and brother Martin at either side, Det Gda Colm Donohoe thanked the prosecution team led by Brendan Grehan SC and Lorcan Staines SC as well as staff from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, especially solicitors Susan Hudson and Nicole Muldoon, for their extraordinary dedication to the case. "There have been many many challenges throughout the case and keeping it on course has been a fantastic achievement in itself. Not only the length of the trial but the huge volume of work undertaken for well over 12 months to get it to this stage has been a significant achievement, and we thank them, " he said.

The brother of the late detective commended the jury of "15 ordinary people" who were sworn-in at the end of January. "We would like to thank each and every one of them. Their lives have been put on hold for the last six months and the commitment they have shown through these challenging times has been humbling," he added.

He also expressed his gratitude to the presiding judge Mr Justice Michael White for his hard work and dedication. He indicated that the judge often sat for long hours and worked weekends to keep the trial on track. "It has taken an enormous effort to do this and we thank him most sincerely." he said.

Det Gda Donohoe also acknowledged "each and every witness" who gave evidence for the prosecution of the case. "It is not an easy thing to come to court and we do not underestimate the stress that this causes people," he remarked.

“We would like to express immense gratitude to Adrian’s colleagues in Dundalk who investigated this while trying to grieve for the loss of a colleague. This has been one of the most comprehensive investigations in the history of the State. The professionalism and the quality of this investigation has been borne out by the fact that it has been able to withstand the most robust and forensic examination by the defence in this case. It is a huge credit to each and every person involved in the investigation that we stand here today.

"It would be remiss of us not to acknowledge and thank the extraordinary help given to the investigation by law enforcement agencies around the world. I would like to thank them all, but a special word of thanks has to go to the US authorities and especially Homeland Security who took on the investigation as one of their own. The dedication of those agents, but especially Agents Matt Katske and Mary Ann Wade, has been instrumental in bringing this man to justice today," he highlighted.

Det Gda Donohoe stressed that Brady was not alone in Lordship on January 25, 2013. "The quest for justice for Adrian will continue and we appeal to anyone, near or far, who has any information and who may assist in this investigation to come forward and do the right thing to bring those involved to justice," he said.

In conclusion, the deceased's brother said that while justice had been done today, nothing would bring back Adrian to his wife, his two kids, his parents, his family, his colleagues and his friends.

Det Gda Donohoe said that it had been said at the trial that his brother Adrian was a good man and the very least he deserved was that justice be served. He finally acknowledged the media for the responsible reporting of the case throughout the trial. "Thank you for respecting our privacy, and we ask that you continue to do this," he concluded.

Chief Superintendent Christopher Mangan also made a statement saying that today was a very important day for the administration of justice in Ireland. "The jury have found Aaron Brady guilty of robbery and guilty of capital murder of our colleague Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, who was murdered in the service of the State at Lordship Credit Union on January 25, 2013," he said.

The Chief Supt explained that a major murder investigation had been conducted by members of gardai based in Dundalk Garda Station over the past seven-and-a-half years in order to obtain the truth and justice for Det Gda Donohoe, his wife Caroline and their family. "It has taken a transnational, multi-agency murder investigation and this trial to uncover the truth of what actually happened at Lordship Credit Union on January 25, 2013," he added.

He stressed that this was "part one" of the investigation that has been completed. "I want to take the opportunity to thank the jury and the court staff for their time in such a very difficult time during the pandemic," he concluded.